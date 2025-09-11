Delhi cop missing after bathing in Yamuna
Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjay Thakur, 46, went missing on Wednesday while bathing in the Yamuna River near Wazirabad, North Delhi.
He was at the ghat to perform rituals for his father's death anniversary.
Despite hours of searching by police teams, fire services, and the NDRF, Thakur hasn't been found yet.
Thakur left his uniform and shoes by his bike before heading into the river.
He told a priest he'd be back after bathing, but when he didn't return, the priest raised an alarm.
Search operations started quickly and continued into the evening and resumed on Thursday morning, but there's still no sign of him.
Thakur worked as security at Tis Hazari court.
His disappearance follows other recent water tragedies in Delhi—like two boys drowning in Haiderpur Canal and a man losing his life trying to save a cow last month.
The search for Thakur is still ongoing at Yamuna Ghat.