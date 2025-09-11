Tharoor on Modi-Xi meet: 'Shift from old tensions to dialogue'

Positive signs, but challenges remain

Tharoor pointed out some positive signs: Indian pilgrims can now visit Tibet again, flights and visas are easier, top officials are talking more, and joint patrolling has resumed along disputed borders.

He summed it up by saying both countries seem ready to move past their conflicts.

Still, he warned that big challenges remain—like unsettled borders and a huge trade gap with China—so India needs to stay careful as things move forward.