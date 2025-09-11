Tharoor on Modi-Xi meet: 'Shift from old tensions to dialogue'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just wrapped up a major visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit—his first face-to-face with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in seven years.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called this meeting a shift from old tensions to real dialogue, especially considering the ongoing border issues since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Positive signs, but challenges remain
Tharoor pointed out some positive signs: Indian pilgrims can now visit Tibet again, flights and visas are easier, top officials are talking more, and joint patrolling has resumed along disputed borders.
He summed it up by saying both countries seem ready to move past their conflicts.
Still, he warned that big challenges remain—like unsettled borders and a huge trade gap with China—so India needs to stay careful as things move forward.