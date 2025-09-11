Rats bite newborns in Indore hospital; HC demands report
Two newborns died at Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital after being bitten by rats, prompting the Madhya Pradesh High Court to demand a detailed status report and an investigation from the state government by September 15.
The shocking incident has put a spotlight on serious safety lapses in one of the city's biggest hospitals.
Staff suspended, pest control contract ended
Several staff members, including Dr. Manoj Joshi, have been suspended, but many are asking if that's enough to fix deeper problems.
The hospital has ended its pest control contract and stepped up rodent control with daily checks and CCTV cameras.
Still, reports say rats are getting into critical areas like medicine storage and patient beds—raising concerns about whether real change is happening or if this could happen again.