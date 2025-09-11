16 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh as part of ongoing campaign

Will get ₹50,000 and rehabilitation support

The former cadres said they lost faith in the Maoist movement due to internal conflicts and the mistreatment of tribal communities, especially women.

They were part of groups like Janatana Sarkar and Chetna Natya Mandli.

Each surrendered member will get ₹50,000 and support for rehabilitation under government policy—part of India's push to end Naxalism by March 2026.