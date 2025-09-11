Air India passengers left sweating for 2hrs as AC malfunctions
What's the story
More than 200 people on an Air India flight to Singapore had a rough time at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening. They were asked to get off the plane after being stuck inside for almost two hours due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system. Flight AI2380, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, was scheduled to depart around 11:00pm but was delayed due to the technical issue.
Unexplained deboarding
Passengers fumed over lack of communication from crew members
Per reports, the crew members of the flight did not give any reason for the decision to deplane passengers. They were taken to the terminal building after leaving the aircraft. Videos from inside the plane showed passengers using magazines and newspapers as makeshift fans in an attempt to cope with the heat.
Twitter Post
Videos from the cabin
Now after suffering without AC for around 2 hrs, passengers of Delhi-Singapore @airindia flight being deplaned suspecting a technical glitch. Pathetic service @airindia @DGCAIndia @moneycontrolcom https://t.co/omaceiKZ41 pic.twitter.com/MOccbgH4JT— Ashish Mishra (@AshishM1885) September 10, 2025
Recurring issue
Similar incidents on Air India flights
This incident comes just over three months after a similar one on an Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Dubai. In that case, passengers were stuck inside the aircraft for five hours without air conditioning. Despite complaints, the airline had maintained that the system was working normally. A similar incident also took place in May on another Air India Express flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar when the AC reportedly failed mid-air.