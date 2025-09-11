Air India passengers left sweating for 2hrs as AC malfunctions 

Per reports, the crew members of the flight did not give any reason for the decision to deplane passengers. They were taken to the terminal building after leaving the aircraft. Videos from inside the plane showed passengers using magazines and newspapers as makeshift fans in an attempt to cope with the heat.

Recurring issue

Similar incidents on Air India flights

This incident comes just over three months after a similar one on an Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Dubai. In that case, passengers were stuck inside the aircraft for five hours without air conditioning. Despite complaints, the airline had maintained that the system was working normally. A similar incident also took place in May on another Air India Express flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar when the AC reportedly failed mid-air.