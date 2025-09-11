LOADING...
The flight was scheduled to depart around 11:00pm

Air India passengers left sweating for 2hrs as AC malfunctions 

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 11, 2025
11:56 am
What's the story

More than 200 people on an Air India flight to Singapore had a rough time at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening. They were asked to get off the plane after being stuck inside for almost two hours due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system. Flight AI2380, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, was scheduled to depart around 11:00pm but was delayed due to the technical issue.

Unexplained deboarding

Passengers fumed over lack of communication from crew members

Per reports, the crew members of the flight did not give any reason for the decision to deplane passengers. They were taken to the terminal building after leaving the aircraft. Videos from inside the plane showed passengers using magazines and newspapers as makeshift fans in an attempt to cope with the heat.

Videos from the cabin

Recurring issue

Similar incidents on Air India flights

This incident comes just over three months after a similar one on an Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Dubai. In that case, passengers were stuck inside the aircraft for five hours without air conditioning. Despite complaints, the airline had maintained that the system was working normally. A similar incident also took place in May on another Air India Express flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar when the AC reportedly failed mid-air.