Bihar's voter update method could go national
The Election Commission (EC) is thinking about using Bihar's special voter roll update method all over the country.
In Bihar, this approach has already helped connect more than 75% of its nearly 8 crore voters to the original 2003 list—making it easier to track who's eligible and keep things up-to-date for future elections.
How the process works
Bihar's team used a family tree tool to match voters with earlier records, and everyone needs to fill out forms to stay on the rolls.
If you joined after 2003 or were born after July 1, 1987, you'll need extra documents—such as documents detailing your date and/or place of birth, and for those born after July 1, 1987, documents of your parents.
The EC hasn't made a final call yet, but if this system goes national, it could happen after next year's big state elections.