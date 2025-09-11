Bihar's voter update method could go national

How the process works

Bihar's team used a family tree tool to match voters with earlier records, and everyone needs to fill out forms to stay on the rolls.

If you joined after 2003 or were born after July 1, 1987, you'll need extra documents—such as documents detailing your date and/or place of birth, and for those born after July 1, 1987, documents of your parents.

The EC hasn't made a final call yet, but if this system goes national, it could happen after next year's big state elections.