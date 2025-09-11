Next Article
NIA court summons Pakistani diplomat in 26/11-like attack plot case
A special NIA court in Chennai has summoned Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddiqui, accusing him of plotting terror attacks on US and Israeli consulates in India and in connection with a money laundering scam.
Siddiqui, known as 'Boss' on the NIA's wanted list, allegedly planned attacks similar to the 26/11 Mumbai incident while posted at Pakistan's Colombo High Commission from 2009 to 2016.
Case dates back to 2014
The investigation started back in 2014 when Tamil Nadu Police arrested Sri Lankan national Mohd. Sakir Hussain, who admitted he was working under Siddiqui's instructions for subversive activities.
Hussain pleaded guilty and served five years in prison.