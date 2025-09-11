NIA court summons Pakistani diplomat in 26/11-like attack plot case India Sep 11, 2025

A special NIA court in Chennai has summoned Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddiqui, accusing him of plotting terror attacks on US and Israeli consulates in India and in connection with a money laundering scam.

Siddiqui, known as 'Boss' on the NIA's wanted list, allegedly planned attacks similar to the 26/11 Mumbai incident while posted at Pakistan's Colombo High Commission from 2009 to 2016.