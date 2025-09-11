Next Article
Mehraj Malik's father appeals for son's release
Shamas Udin Malik, father of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, has appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his son's release after Mehraj was detained under the Public Safety Act on Monday.
The arrest—allegedly for disturbing public peace—has triggered protests and unrest in Doda, with over 70 people arrested and several police injured.
Personal dispute, not public disorder: Malik's father
Malik's father claims the detention is driven by a personal dispute with the Deputy Commissioner rather than real disorder.
He stressed that Mehraj has always kept good ties with local Sikhs and shared how hard this is on their family, especially Malik's four daughters.
He expressed that he does not want to keep visiting courts and requested a probe into the matter.