Nepal-China border: Rajasthan MLA, family among hundreds stranded Sep 11, 2025

Ritu Banawat, an Independent MLA from Bayana, Bharatpur, and her family are among several groups from Rajasthan stranded near the Nepal-China border during their pilgrimage to Kailash Manasrovar.

Ongoing protests in Nepal have thrown travel plans into chaos, leaving not just Banawat's group but also around 200 passengers from Jaipur and nearby villages and 35 more from Udaipur caught up in the chaos and unrest.