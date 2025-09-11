Nepal-China border: Rajasthan MLA, family among hundreds stranded
Ritu Banawat, an Independent MLA from Bayana, Bharatpur, and her family are among several groups from Rajasthan stranded near the Nepal-China border during their pilgrimage to Kailash Manasrovar.
Ongoing protests in Nepal have thrown travel plans into chaos, leaving not just Banawat's group but also around 200 passengers from Jaipur and nearby villages and 35 more from Udaipur caught up in the chaos and unrest.
Rajasthan government is on it
The Rajasthan government is on it—they're coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Nepal and say evacuations will begin once things settle down.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is keeping a close eye on the situation, and a special cell has been set up in Jaipur to help families stay updated and get support until everyone can return home safely.