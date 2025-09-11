IMD issues weather alert for several states; Odisha on orange alert
As the 2025 monsoon season wraps up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts.
Odisha is on orange alert for heavy rain this Thursday, thanks to a cyclonic system.
Several other states—Uttarakhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and parts of the Northeast—are on yellow alert for possible downpours.
Meanwhile, Delhi will stay dry
Delhi will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions (up to 40km/h), with temperatures between 24°C and 35°C.
In contrast, Odisha could see intense rainfall from a cyclonic circulation reaching up to 3.1km above sea level.
West Bengal's sub-Himalayan areas like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri might get soaked until September 16.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh faces tough times with a monsoon death toll now at 380, while parts of Uttar Pradesh are dealing with flood-like conditions after days of steady rain.