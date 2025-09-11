IMD issues weather alert for several states; Odisha on orange alert

Meanwhile, Delhi will stay dry

Delhi will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions (up to 40km/h), with temperatures between 24°C and 35°C.

In contrast, Odisha could see intense rainfall from a cyclonic circulation reaching up to 3.1km above sea level.

West Bengal's sub-Himalayan areas like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri might get soaked until September 16.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh faces tough times with a monsoon death toll now at 380, while parts of Uttar Pradesh are dealing with flood-like conditions after days of steady rain.