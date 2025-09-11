'BB19': Baseer, Abhishek's fight turns physical during captaincy task 

The promo shows Bajaj and Ali on opposing teams. As Bajaj attempts to write on the blue team's blackboard, Ali tries to block him. This leads to a verbal spat where Bajaj tells Ali, "You can't hold the board," and Ali responds by calling Bajaj a "loser." The argument quickly escalates into a physical fight.

Past incident

Earlier, Bajaj faced backlash for lifting up Farrhana Bhatt

This isn't the first time Bajaj has been in hot water. Last week, he faced backlash from Farrhana Bhatt for picking her up without consent during a captaincy task. He later apologized to Bhatt. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan defended Bajaj's actions as unintentional while also noting his repeated apologies to Bhatt. Meanwhile, fans can watch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.