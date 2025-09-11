Meer Foundation adopts 2 flood-hit Punjab villages Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Punjab has been hit hard by recent floods, leaving thousands of families struggling. Bollywood and Punjabi celebrities are stepping up to help out.

Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation teamed up with Voice of Amritsar NGO to adopt two villages, providing essentials like beds and mattresses to about 500 families who lost homes and livelihoods.