Next Article
Meer Foundation adopts 2 flood-hit Punjab villages
Punjab has been hit hard by recent floods, leaving thousands of families struggling. Bollywood and Punjabi celebrities are stepping up to help out.
Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation teamed up with Voice of Amritsar NGO to adopt two villages, providing essentials like beds and mattresses to about 500 families who lost homes and livelihoods.
Salman, Diljit, Randeep, Sonu are also helping out
Salman Khan used his Bigg Boss 19 platform to spotlight the crisis and sent five rescue boats through his Being Human Foundation, urging everyone to support affected farmers.
Stars like Diljit Dosanjh, Randeep Hooda, and Sonu Sood are also pitching in with relief efforts.