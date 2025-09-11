Sunny Leone announces new film 'Betrayal' with Vikram Bhatt

Sunny's upcoming projects

Sunny's upcoming lineup is packed and pretty varied—she's working on an international biopic series with Vikramaditya Motwane, making her Malayalam debut with Rangeela, and recently completed filming Tent.

She'll also be seen in a new project with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva, plus films like Shero, Helen, and a special appearance in a song from The Battle of Bhima Koregaon are coming up too.