Sunny Leone announces new film 'Betrayal' with Vikram Bhatt
Sunny Leone just announced her next film, Betrayal, directed by Vikram Bhatt. This marks their third project together after Anamika and Beiimaan Love.
On Instagram, Leone shared that she's genuinely excited about taking on this new challenge in her career.
Sunny's upcoming projects
Sunny's upcoming lineup is packed and pretty varied—she's working on an international biopic series with Vikramaditya Motwane, making her Malayalam debut with Rangeela, and recently completed filming Tent.
She'll also be seen in a new project with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva, plus films like Shero, Helen, and a special appearance in a song from The Battle of Bhima Koregaon are coming up too.