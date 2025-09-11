Samantha on not working for 2 years: I'm actually happier Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Samantha Ruth Prabhu just shared how taking a step back from films has changed her outlook.

Speaking at a recent event in New Delhi, she said she's actually happier these days, even though it's been nearly two years since her last big release.

"The previous version of me probably had five films releasing in a year because that was the symbol of a successful actor... You needed to have five films, a big blockbuster, and you had to be on the list of Top 10 actors. That was needed to endorse the biggest multinational brands," she reflected.