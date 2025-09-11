'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Malik voted new captain by teammates Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 just got a shake-up! After Baseer Ali's captaincy ended, the hunt for a new captain kicked off.

Housemates split into Team Red and Team Blue, battling it out in two tasks—one called "Writer and Duster," and another where they had to quickly form words based on personality traits.

Team Red took both wins, earning the right to pick their next leader.