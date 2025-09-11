'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Malik voted new captain by teammates
Bigg Boss 19 just got a shake-up! After Baseer Ali's captaincy ended, the hunt for a new captain kicked off.
Housemates split into Team Red and Team Blue, battling it out in two tasks—one called "Writer and Duster," and another where they had to quickly form words based on personality traits.
Team Red took both wins, earning the right to pick their next leader.
Mridul, Amaal were the top contenders for the post
With victory in hand, Team Red (featuring Pranit, Mridul, Abhishek, Awez, Amaal, Tanya, Farrhana and Ashnoor) held an internal vote for captain.
It was neck-and-neck between Mridul and Amaal Malik at first, but after a revote Amaal clinched it with majority support from his teammates.
Fans can expect some fresh energy—and maybe a few surprises—as he takes charge of the house in upcoming episodes.