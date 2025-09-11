Ashneer Grover reveals where most of his money comes from
Ashneer Grover, known for his straight-talking style on Shark Tank India, just set the record straight: most of his income comes from building businesses, not being on TV.
He co-founded BharatPe and is part of another unicorn startup.
As he put it, "If I am making more money doing TV, then people are mistaken. The business money is many times more."
Breaking down Grover's net worth
A lot of people assumed Grover's fame—and fortune—came from television after seeing him on Shark Tank India and Rise and Fall.
But in reality, his net worth comes mainly from his stakes in startups and investments.
What's next for Grover?
Grover says success is all about being money-driven.
He admits it's rare to be involved with two unicorns but acknowledges that others may expect him to create even more successful ventures down the line.