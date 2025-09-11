LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Mumbai: Amazon now delivers your groceries in just 10 minutes
Summarize
Mumbai: Amazon now delivers your groceries in just 10 minutes
The expansion is part of Amazon's strategy to enhance customer experience

Mumbai: Amazon now delivers your groceries in just 10 minutes

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 11, 2025
03:06 pm
What's the story

Amazon has expanded its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, to Mumbai. The move comes after successful launches in Bengaluru and Delhi. The firm witnessed a 25% month-on-month growth in these two cities and currently operates over 100 dark stores across all three locations. The expansion is part of Amazon's strategy to enhance customer experience ahead of its annual Great Indian Festival sale starting September 23.

Growth strategy

Amazon plans to add hundreds of dark stores

Amazon plans to add hundreds of dark stores by the end of this year as order volumes continue to grow. Samir Kumar, the Vice President and Country Manager at Amazon India, said the company is "enabling faster, more convenient shopping across a vast selection." He added that they are "delivering essentials in minutes, groceries and over 40,000 items within hours."

Market presence

It competes with Blinkit, Instamart

The Amazon Now service currently offers a wide range of products including groceries, vegetables, beauty and personal care items, home care products, snacks and beverages as well as meat. The company's entry into the quick commerce space comes at a time when it is dominated by players like Blinkit (owned by Eternal), Swiggy's Instamart, and Zepto. Tata Digital-backed BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes, and Reliance's JioMart have also joined the fray.