Mumbai: Amazon now delivers your groceries in just 10 minutes
What's the story
Amazon has expanded its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, to Mumbai. The move comes after successful launches in Bengaluru and Delhi. The firm witnessed a 25% month-on-month growth in these two cities and currently operates over 100 dark stores across all three locations. The expansion is part of Amazon's strategy to enhance customer experience ahead of its annual Great Indian Festival sale starting September 23.
Growth strategy
Amazon plans to add hundreds of dark stores
Amazon plans to add hundreds of dark stores by the end of this year as order volumes continue to grow. Samir Kumar, the Vice President and Country Manager at Amazon India, said the company is "enabling faster, more convenient shopping across a vast selection." He added that they are "delivering essentials in minutes, groceries and over 40,000 items within hours."
Market presence
It competes with Blinkit, Instamart
The Amazon Now service currently offers a wide range of products including groceries, vegetables, beauty and personal care items, home care products, snacks and beverages as well as meat. The company's entry into the quick commerce space comes at a time when it is dominated by players like Blinkit (owned by Eternal), Swiggy's Instamart, and Zepto. Tata Digital-backed BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes, and Reliance's JioMart have also joined the fray.