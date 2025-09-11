The expansion is part of Amazon's strategy to enhance customer experience

Mumbai: Amazon now delivers your groceries in just 10 minutes

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:06 pm Sep 11, 2025

Amazon has expanded its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, to Mumbai. The move comes after successful launches in Bengaluru and Delhi. The firm witnessed a 25% month-on-month growth in these two cities and currently operates over 100 dark stores across all three locations. The expansion is part of Amazon's strategy to enhance customer experience ahead of its annual Great Indian Festival sale starting September 23.