'Very hesitant' to invest in US now: South Korean president

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said that the recent US immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, will make Korean companies "very hesitant" about investing in America. The statement comes after over 300 South Koreans were detained during the raid but have since been released and are set to return home tomorrow. Their departure was delayed by more than a day due to an instruction from the White House.

Reaction Lee's statement on US immigration raid President Lee expressed his confusion over the incident, noting that it's common for Korean companies to send workers abroad to help set up factories. He said, "If that's no longer allowed, establishing manufacturing facilities in the US will only become more difficult... making companies question whether it's worth doing at all." The South Korean government is currently negotiating with Washington on visa options for its workers.

Detention Details of the raid Last week US officials detained 475 people, over 300 of them South Korean nationals, for allegedly working illegally at a battery facility in Georgia. LG Energy Solution, which runs the plant with Hyundai, said many of its arrested employees had different types of visas or were part of a visa waiver program. A worker at the plant described the panic during the raid and said most detainees were mechanics hired by a contractor to install production lines.

Media response What did South Korean media say? South Korean media has described the raid as a "shock," with Dong-A Ilbo warning it could have "a chilling effect on the activities of our businesses in the United States." The Yonhap News Agency published an editorial urging both countries to "cooperate to repair cracks in their alliance." The timing of the raid amid sensitive trade talks has raised concerns in Seoul.