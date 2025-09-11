Zupee fires 30% of its workforce after real-money gaming ban

Leading Indian gaming platform, Zupee, has announced the layoff of 170 employees or nearly 30% of its total workforce. The decision comes in the wake of a blanket ban on real-money gaming in India . "This has been a tough call for us, but was necessary to adapt to the new regulatory framework," said CEO Dilsher Singh Malhi.

Employee assistance Comprehensive support for transitioning employees In his statement, Malhi emphasized the company's commitment to supporting its employees during this transition. He said, "We are providing comprehensive support to help our colleagues step seamlessly and with confidence into their next roles." The company will offer additional financial assistance based on years of service, which could mean up to six months of financial support for some employees.

Health benefits Medical support fund launched for departing employees Zupee has also promised to keep employee health insurance coverage active for its full term, even after they leave the company. To provide additional security to its employees, the company has set up a ₹1 crore medical support fund. This is part of their effort to ensure that departing employees are taken care of during this difficult transition period.

Job search support Dedicated team to help find new job opportunities Zupee is forming a dedicated team to work with industry stakeholders and find new job opportunities for the affected employees. They will be given priority for re-hiring once new roles become available.