Amazon Ads turns India into global tech hub
Amazon Ads is turning India into a global tech hub for its ad platform, with local teams building tools not just for Indian users but for the world.
Gulshan Verma, Director of Amazon Ads India, shared that they're using AI to fast-track unique solutions in India—with the potential for these solutions to be exported internationally.
Ads that work for the world
Verma put it simply: Amazon Ads is not just building technology for India, but also for the world.
Amazon Ads is leaning into local needs while eyeing global relevance.
They're also tapping into their huge content library and data from Amazon.in to help brands connect with young audiences—think original shows on MX Player like Rise and Fall or upcoming seasons of Who's Your Gynac? and Sixer.
Plus, by linking ads directly to what people actually do (like searches and checkouts), advertisers get real insights into what works.