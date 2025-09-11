Amazon Ads turns India into global tech hub

Ads that work for the world

Verma put it simply: Amazon Ads is not just building technology for India, but also for the world.

Amazon Ads is leaning into local needs while eyeing global relevance.

They're also tapping into their huge content library and data from Amazon.in to help brands connect with young audiences—think original shows on MX Player like Rise and Fall or upcoming seasons of Who's Your Gynac? and Sixer.

Plus, by linking ads directly to what people actually do (like searches and checkouts), advertisers get real insights into what works.