Next Article
WeHouse raises ₹25 crore to enhance tech and operations
WeHouse, the home construction startup once called Hocomoco, just raised ₹25 crore in Series A funding with participation from Anthill Ventures, and backing from investors Pinnupreddy Jaya Aditya Reddy and Suresh Babu Daggubati.
The fresh funds are set to power up their tech, scale operations, and help them launch in Coimbatore and Ahmedabad this month.
Funding to boost tech stack and quality systems
Operating across four cities with 400+ completed projects, WeHouse brings everything—approvals, design, execution—onto one transparent platform.
Founder Sripad Nandiraj says the new investment will upgrade their tech stack and quality systems and enter new cities.