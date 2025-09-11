WeHouse raises ₹25 crore to enhance tech and operations Business Sep 11, 2025

WeHouse, the home construction startup once called Hocomoco, just raised ₹25 crore in Series A funding with participation from Anthill Ventures, and backing from investors Pinnupreddy Jaya Aditya Reddy and Suresh Babu Daggubati.

The fresh funds are set to power up their tech, scale operations, and help them launch in Coimbatore and Ahmedabad this month.