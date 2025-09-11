ET MSME Awards 2025: Entries open until October 15
If you run a micro, small, or medium enterprise in India and want some national recognition, here's your heads-up—the ET MSME Awards 2025 are open for entries until October 15.
With 22 categories like innovation, tech enablement, and women entrepreneurship, there's something for every kind of business.
You can even submit more than one entry if you've got multiple achievements to show off.
How to apply
Applying is pretty straightforward: share your story and upload key documents (like financials and business registration) by the deadline.
The selection process is all about real impact—judges look for innovation and scalability, whether your business is brand new or well-established.
There are no entry fees, and even finalists who don't win get valuable media exposure and networking opportunities that could help boost their brand or attract investors.