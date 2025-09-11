China: AI stocks drive CSI300 index to highest since March 2022

China's CSI300 Index closed up 2.3%, near its highest level since March 2022. The rally was driven by AI stocks, amid concerns over potential US restrictions on Chinese innovative drugs. Shanghai's main index also climbed, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped a bit.

AI shares in China soar AI shares in China soared 6.8%—their biggest single-day jump since October 18, 2024.

Standouts like Cambricon Technologies (+9%), Zhongji Innolight (+14%), and Eoptolink Technology (+13%) led the charge.

The STAR50 Index, tracking China's hottest tech and AI names, is now up a hefty 34% this year.

Hong Kong tech stocks mixed Hong Kong tech stocks were more mixed; most stayed flat but Alibaba edged up after news of a $3.2 billion bond sale.

Still, investors are clearly chasing tech and AI opportunities in China despite ongoing friction with the US.