Urban Company's IPO oversubscribed 5.5 times

What does Urban Company do?

Urban Company runs an app-based platform for home and beauty services—think cleaning, beauty, appliance repair, pest control, plumbing, electrical work, and wellness—across 51 cities (47 in India, plus the UAE and Singapore).

In FY24, they pulled in ₹1,144 crore revenue (up 38% from last year) and finally turned profitable.

Money from the IPO will go into technology upgrades, cloud infrastructure, lease payments, marketing, and general corporate purposes.