Krafton rolls out BGMI 4.0 update: Check what's new

Krafton, the publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has released the highly-anticipated BGMI 4.0 update on Android devices. The new version, dubbed Spooky Soiree, comes with a ghostly theme and introduces new game modes as well as weapon and gameplay improvements. The update is being rolled out in phases starting today.

Installation guide How to download the new version? To install the BGMI 4.0 update, open the Google Play Store app on your mobile device and search for BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India. Select the official BGMI app developed by KRAFTON, and click on the "Install" button. If you already have the game installed, an update button will appear instead of an install button. After installation is complete, tap the "Play" button to launch the game and begin in-game resource download.

Update highlights Major changes in gameplay and map The BGMI 4.0 update introduces a new mortar weapon for long-range firepower, realistic reload mechanics, and pistol animations. Lipovka town on Erangel map has also been redesigned with new structures and areas to explore, giving players more strategic choices. The update brings Ghostie, a spectral companion with unique abilities that can change the course of battle.

Skill set Ghostie will be available after 2 weeks The BGMI 4.0 update features Ghostie's skills, including Floating Balloon, Guardian Shield, Armorer & Ghost Helm, Scan, Boost, and Heal. If a player is eliminated, they can continue the fight as a Prankster Ghost with abilities like explosive charges and shields. Notably, Ghostie's skills shall unlock gradually in the two weeks following the update.