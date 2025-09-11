Any user can now request Community Notes on Meta's apps

Meta has announced new features for its Community Notes fact-checking system, which is available on Facebook, Instagram , and Threads. The updates include alerts for users who have interacted with posts that later receive a Community Note. This is aimed at making sure that misinformation is addressed even after it has spread. The company now allows any user to request or rate the notes, expanding participation beyond the original contributor base.

User participation Over 70,000 contributors have created 15,000+ notes Meta's Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen revealed that over 70,000 contributors have created more than 15,000 notes since the system's launch. However, only a mere 6% of these notes have been published so far. The Community Notes system works on consensus among users with opposing viewpoints before attaching a note to a post. This method is meant to reduce bias but critics argue it could delay response times in combating misinformation.

Effectiveness concerns Digital rights advocates raise concerns Digital rights advocates, including the Center for Democracy and Technology, have expressed concerns about Community Notes's effectiveness in highly visual environments like Instagram and Reels. They are also worried about its efficacy in private spaces like Facebook Groups. These advocates have urged Meta to publish transparency metrics and have raised concerns about the decision to end traditional fact-checking partnerships with third-party organizations.