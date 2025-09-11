Amazon's 10-minute delivery service expands to more Mumbai neighborhoods

Over 100 micro-fulfillment centers stocked with groceries, beauty products

To pull off these speedy deliveries, Amazon has set up over 100 micro-fulfillment centers stocked with groceries, beauty products, and small appliances.

Samir Kumar, Amazon India's VP and Country Manager, shared that since launching earlier this year, Amazon Now has surpassed expectations with a big boost in daily orders and Prime member activity.

With the festive season coming up, even more areas in Mumbai—and new cities—are on the expansion list.