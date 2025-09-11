Tata Capital's $2B IPO gets RBI nod

IPO could value Tata Capital at $18 billion

This public offering aims to raise around ₹17,000 crore and could value Tata Capital at $18 billion.

If it goes as planned, it'll be the largest Indian IPO since Hyundai Motor India's big debut.

Investors are already reacting: Tata Investment Corporation (which owns a stake in Tata Capital) saw its shares jump 3.2% after the news broke.

For now, both Tata Capital and RBI are keeping quiet as the company wraps up its roadshows and paperwork.