Japan's Nikkei hits record high, Oracle's AI cloud boost shines
Japan's Nikkei index just broke its all-time record, closing at 44,372.5 on Thursday—powered by excitement around AI and cloud tech.
SoftBank Group was the big star, with shares jumping nearly 10%.
The broader Topix index also edged up a bit.
Financial stocks lag behind as investors await BoJ rate decision
Tech companies drove most of the gains: besides SoftBank's surge, Advantest and Fujikura also rose.
Meanwhile, US tech giant Oracle made headlines with its biggest single-day jump in decades after strong AI cloud demand.
Financial stocks lagged behind, dipping slightly.
Investors are now watching to see if the Bank of Japan will raise rates later this year amid inflation concerns, US tariffs, and political uncertainty.