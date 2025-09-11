Oracle's Larry Ellison gains $88B in 1 day, becomes richest

Ellison's wealth surge amid AI and cloud boom

Oracle's market value jumped by $244 billion on Wednesday alone. The company reported $455 billion in bookings for its latest quarter, as well as a massive $300 billion deal with OpenAI.

Looking ahead, Oracle expects cloud revenue to climb from $10.3 billion this year to an ambitious $144 billion by 2030, signaling its growing influence in the AI space and potentially joining the exclusive $1 trillion club if its shares continue to climb.