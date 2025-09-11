Next Article
Anurag Kashyap reveals he had heart attack, asthma attacks
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev D, recently shared that he's faced a heart attack and several asthma attacks—even though he exercised regularly.
Speaking at a wellness retreat, Pema Wellness Resort, Kashyap said these health scares made him rethink his approach to work and life.
How he dealt with the health issues
Kashyap switched things up with a liquid diet, therapy, and yoga—especially Pranayam—which helped him lose 27kg and manage stress better.
He called the liquid diet a "game-changer," admitting he didn't think he'd make it through but did.
His story is a reminder that even busy lives need some balance and self-care.