Ed Sheeran isn't moving to America, clarifies on Instagram Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Ed Sheeran wants everyone to relax—he's not packing up and leaving the UK for good.

After saying on The 2 Johnnies podcast that he was "about to move to America" for touring and family reasons, media speculation arose about a permanent relocation.

But Sheeran hopped on Instagram to clarify: he's just heading stateside with his family while touring, not making a forever move.