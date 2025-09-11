Ed Sheeran isn't moving to America, clarifies on Instagram
Ed Sheeran wants everyone to relax—he's not packing up and leaving the UK for good.
After saying on The 2 Johnnies podcast that he was "about to move to America" for touring and family reasons, media speculation arose about a permanent relocation.
But Sheeran hopped on Instagram to clarify: he's just heading stateside with his family while touring, not making a forever move.
'I'm not moving; I'm going on tour'
On Instagram, Sheeran explained, "I'm not moving; I'm going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I'm touring on. I don't want to commute from London to San Diego, obvz."
He also made it clear this isn't about taxes: "It's the USA, not the UAE. I'll always pay tax in the UK because that's where I live."
Loop tour kicks off in December
The rumors picked up steam because of his upcoming Loop Tour for his eighth album, Play.
The tour kicks off December 1, 2025 in Paris and wraps March 5, 2026 in Adelaide—so he'll be spending some time abroad but isn't ditching home base.
North American dates are still under wraps.
Rumors put to rest
Sheeran addressed the rumors directly on Instagram, clarifying his plans.
This time, he wanted to ensure the information came straight from him.