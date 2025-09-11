'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': New song 'Panwari' out now

More about the track and film

Composed by A.P.S. with vocals by Khesari Lal Yadav and Masoom Sharma, "Panwari" also features lyrics by Jairaj.

The movie includes a fresh take on Sonu Nigam's classic "Bijuria," performed by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and sung by Sonu Nigam and Asees Kaur.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2.