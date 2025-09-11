Next Article
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': New song 'Panwari' out now
The new song "Panwari" from the upcoming film "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is getting a lot of attention for its energetic Holi-inspired visuals and fun dance moves.
Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, with Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra joining in, the track stands out for its lively chemistry and colorful style.
More about the track and film
Composed by A.P.S. with vocals by Khesari Lal Yadav and Masoom Sharma, "Panwari" also features lyrics by Jairaj.
The movie includes a fresh take on Sonu Nigam's classic "Bijuria," performed by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and sung by Sonu Nigam and Asees Kaur.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2.