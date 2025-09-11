UP Congress chief detained ahead of PM's Varanasi visit

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai was detained on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to Varanasi . The detention occurred as Rai had reportedly planned a protest during the PM's visit. A video of the police officials at Rai's residence was shared by news agency PTI. PM Modi arrived in Varanasi on Thursday morning, where he met his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

Bilateral meeting PM to host Mauritian PM in Varanasi The two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on various issues. The discussions will focus on development partnerships and capacity building, with an emphasis on health, education, science and technology, energy, infrastructure and emerging sectors like renewable energy and digital public infrastructure. PM Modi stressed on the close ties between India and Mauritius, calling them "not just partners but a family." He called Mauritius an important pillar of India's Neighborhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

Twitter Post India assisting Mauritius in its energy transition: PM #WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Energy security is an important pillar of our partnership. India is assisting Mauritius in its energy transition. 100 electric buses are being provided to Mauritius, of which 10 have already arrived. The… pic.twitter.com/0PIOvrSYZv — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025

Cultural visit Mauritian PM to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple The Mauritian prime minister is on an eight-day visit to India from September 9-16. After the bilateral meeting, he will attend the Ganga Aarti and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple. "A cultural program will also be shown to them highlighting the historical ties of the two nations," District Magistrate Satyendar Kumar said.