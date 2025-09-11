LOADING...
UP Congress chief detained ahead of PM's Varanasi visit
Ajay Rai was planning to protest against PM Modi

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 11, 2025
02:29 pm
What's the story

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai was detained on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi. The detention occurred as Rai had reportedly planned a protest during the PM's visit. A video of the police officials at Rai's residence was shared by news agency PTI. PM Modi arrived in Varanasi on Thursday morning, where he met his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

Bilateral meeting

PM to host Mauritian PM in Varanasi

The two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on various issues. The discussions will focus on development partnerships and capacity building, with an emphasis on health, education, science and technology, energy, infrastructure and emerging sectors like renewable energy and digital public infrastructure. PM Modi stressed on the close ties between India and Mauritius, calling them "not just partners but a family." He called Mauritius an important pillar of India's Neighborhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

Twitter Post

India assisting Mauritius in its energy transition: PM

Cultural visit

Mauritian PM to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple

The Mauritian prime minister is on an eight-day visit to India from September 9-16. After the bilateral meeting, he will attend the Ganga Aarti and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple. "A cultural program will also be shown to them highlighting the historical ties of the two nations," District Magistrate Satyendar Kumar said.

Security measures

Visit comes after Modi's Mauritius trip last year

Varanasi has been decorated with hoardings and banners welcoming the Mauritian Prime Minister. A three-layer security has been put in place in the city for the visit. PM Modi visited Mauritius in March 2025. "At that time, we gave our relations the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership. Today, we have reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation in detail. We also shared views on regional and global issues," PM Modi said.