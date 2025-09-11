'Bengal Files' finally gets screening in Kolkata, but conditions apply
What's the story
Director Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, The Bengal Files, will be screened in Kolkata for the first time this Saturday (on September 13). However, it won't be a theatrical release like everywhere else. The screening will take place at Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Bhasha Bhavan, National Library, at 4:00pm and is by invitation only. Former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta announced the news on Facebook, reigniting discussions about the film's controversial release journey in West Bengal.
Screening challenges
Agnihotri's struggles in West Bengal
Agnihotri has been outspoken about the challenges his film has encountered in West Bengal. In an interview with NDTV, he revealed that despite booking theaters in advance, distributors informed him that venues are now refusing to screen it due to fears of political unrest. This absence of a theatrical release has only heightened the political discourse surrounding The Bengal Files, which delves into the state's tumultuous history.
Emotional plea
Pallavi Joshi's open letter to President Murmu
Actor-producer Pallavi Joshi, who stars in The Bengal Files, penned an emotional open letter to President Droupadi Murmu requesting its release. In her letter, she wrote: "Respected Madam President. With a heavy heart, I reach out to you... The Bengal Files...tells the long-suppressed truth of the Hindu genocide of Direct Action Day, the horrors of Noakhali, and the trauma of Partition." "But in West Bengal, truth is under siege."
Film series
Everything to know about 'The Bengal Files'
The Bengal Files is the concluding installment of Agnihotri's ambitious Files Trilogy, which started with The Tashkent Files (2019) and gained prominence with The Kashmir Files (2022). The film boasts an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Anupam Kher, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Darshan Kumar. Many film bodies such as FWICE and IMPPA have also spoken against the film's unofficial ban in Bengal.