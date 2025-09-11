'Bengal Files' finally gets screening in Kolkata, but conditions apply

Director Vivek Agnihotri 's latest film, The Bengal Files, will be screened in Kolkata for the first time this Saturday (on September 13). However, it won't be a theatrical release like everywhere else. The screening will take place at Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Bhasha Bhavan, National Library, at 4:00pm and is by invitation only. Former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta announced the news on Facebook , reigniting discussions about the film's controversial release journey in West Bengal.

Screening challenges Agnihotri's struggles in West Bengal Agnihotri has been outspoken about the challenges his film has encountered in West Bengal. In an interview with NDTV, he revealed that despite booking theaters in advance, distributors informed him that venues are now refusing to screen it due to fears of political unrest. This absence of a theatrical release has only heightened the political discourse surrounding The Bengal Files, which delves into the state's tumultuous history.

Emotional plea Pallavi Joshi's open letter to President Murmu Actor-producer Pallavi Joshi, who stars in The Bengal Files, penned an emotional open letter to President Droupadi Murmu requesting its release. In her letter, she wrote: "Respected Madam President. With a heavy heart, I reach out to you... The Bengal Files...tells the long-suppressed truth of the Hindu genocide of Direct Action Day, the horrors of Noakhali, and the trauma of Partition." "But in West Bengal, truth is under siege."