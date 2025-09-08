Why WB halls not screening 'Bengal Files'? FWICE demands action 

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has condemned the " undeclared ban " on Vivek Agnihotri 's The Bengal Files in West Bengal . In a press release, the organization stated that it is "shocking" for a film certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to face such a ban. The letter further emphasized that these actions threaten the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Appeal FWICE letter urges government to take action The FWICE letter also criticized West Bengal theater owners for their role in this undeclared ban. It stated, "By doing so, they are not only discouraging creative voices but also denying the public its democratic right to choose the content it wishes to watch." The organization has urged the government to take immediate action against this undeclared ban and ensure that The Bengal Files is screened across West Bengal without any obstruction or disturbance.

Support 'FWICE will not remain a silent spectator' The FWICE letter concluded with a statement of support for The Bengal Files producers. It read, "We stand by the producers of The Bengal Files and appeal to all the producer bodies across the country to raise their objections against this illegal ban." "FWICE stands firmly in support of the fraternity of filmmakers and will not remain a silent spectator to any attempt that curtails the fundamental rights of expression and free dissemination of creative works."

Unofficial ban No official statement explaining decision Despite no official ban from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, theater owners in West Bengal have mutually decided not to screen The Bengal Files. None of these owners has issued an official statement explaining their decision. The film, released on September 5, has been facing protests from moviegoers demanding its screening. Agnihotri shared images of a large crowd gathering outside a theater in West Bengal to protest against the unofficial ban on his film.