No ban, but 'Bengal Files' gets no shows in Kolkata
What's the story
Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, which released worldwide on Friday, has been mired in controversy over its alleged portrayal of the 1946 Calcutta riot. Despite the film not being banned in West Bengal, there's simply no major theater in the capital city Kolkata that is screening it. Even on the ticket booking platform BookMyShow, there is no option to book a ticket. So, what's happening?
Cinema owner's statement
Priya, Navina cinemas have prior commitments
Navin Choukhani, the Director of Navina Cinema, told NDTV that they have a prior commitment with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4. He added that the Bengali film Dhumketu is already performing well for them. Similarly, Arijit Dutta of Priya Cinema said they can't run several films in a single screen and will be running Baaghi 4 along with two Bengali films. Last month, the Bengal government announced a new rule, wherein all halls must screen at least one Bengali film daily.
Filmmaker's statement
Agnihotri earlier claimed political pressure was behind theater owners' decision
Earlier, Agnihotri had told NDTV that theaters were refusing to screen The Bengal Files due to fear of political turmoil. He said, "We opened the advanced booking and the theaters have been finalized. I've got to know through my distributors." "The distributors had different religions in Bengal. It will create history. But I just learned that theaters are now refusing to show it because they fear that there will be a political turmoil."
Film's release
Pallavi Joshi wrote open letter to President Murmu
Pallavi Joshi, who stars in and produces The Bengal Files, wrote an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking protection and support for the film's release in West Bengal. In her letter, she said, "With a heavy heart, I reach out to you... The Bengal Files, the final part of the Files Trilogy... But in West Bengal, truth is under siege." The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher.