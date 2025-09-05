No ban, but 'Bengal Files' gets no shows in Kolkata 

Vivek Agnihotri 's The Bengal Files, which released worldwide on Friday, has been mired in controversy over its alleged portrayal of the 1946 Calcutta riot. Despite the film not being banned in West Bengal , there's simply no major theater in the capital city Kolkata that is screening it. Even on the ticket booking platform BookMyShow, there is no option to book a ticket. So, what's happening?

Cinema owner's statement Priya, Navina cinemas have prior commitments Navin Choukhani, the Director of Navina Cinema, told NDTV that they have a prior commitment with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4. He added that the Bengali film Dhumketu is already performing well for them. Similarly, Arijit Dutta of Priya Cinema said they can't run several films in a single screen and will be running Baaghi 4 along with two Bengali films. Last month, the Bengal government announced a new rule, wherein all halls must screen at least one Bengali film daily.

Filmmaker's statement Agnihotri earlier claimed political pressure was behind theater owners' decision Earlier, Agnihotri had told NDTV that theaters were refusing to screen The Bengal Files due to fear of political turmoil. He said, "We opened the advanced booking and the theaters have been finalized. I've got to know through my distributors." "The distributors had different religions in Bengal. It will create history. But I just learned that theaters are now refusing to show it because they fear that there will be a political turmoil."