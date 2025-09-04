Ensure 'Bengal Files's peaceful release, Pallavi Joshi appeals to President

Pallavi Joshi, actor-producer of husband Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri 's upcoming film The Bengal Files , has written an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu . In the letter, she has sought protection for the film and its team from alleged threats and intimidation in West Bengal . The film is slated to release on Friday.

Film controversy 'Years before completion, the Chief Minister mocked the film' Joshi's letter detailed the alleged opposition faced by The Bengal Files in West Bengal. She wrote, "But in West Bengal, truth is under siege." "Years before completion, the Chief Minister mocked the film. Since then, baseless FIRs have been filed, our trailer was blocked by police and even newspapers avoid carrying ads."

Threats 'There is no official ban yet...' Joshi further wrote, "My family is threatened every day by political party workers. Now theater owners have told us they are being intimidated, threatened and are refusing to screen it fearing violence by ruling party workers." "There is no official ban yet an unofficial ban silences the film before people can see it."

Appeal Appeal for protection in letter In her letter, Joshi also appealed to President Murmu for protection. She wrote, "This is cinema of truth. But truth also needs protection. Madam President, I seek not a favor for a film but space for art for truth for Maa Bharati's soul to speak without fear." "You are my final hope. Please protect our constitutional right and let The Bengal Files be shown in West Bengal peacefully."