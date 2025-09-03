'Planned controversy': Mithun Chakraborty slams Mamata Banerjee over 'Bengal Files'

On August 16, the trailer launch event for The Bengal Files was abruptly stopped in Kolkata. Chakraborty, who has previously worked with director Vivek Agnihotri on The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, defended the film against accusations of being a propaganda project. He said, "It's a hard-hitting film. The film which tells the truth has to be hard-hitting."

Actor's statement

Pallavi Joshi on the incident

Agnihotri's wife, Pallavi Joshi, who also stars in The Bengal Files, spoke about the incident. She told News18 Showsha, "We did not face this even in Kashmir. Are we to derive that Kashmir is in a better state than Bengal?" "If I say that there is democracy is dead in Bengal, how am I wrong? You're curbing my freedom of expression." The film will release on Friday, September 5, 2025, in Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu.