'Sunny Sanskari...' BTS: Varun-Janhvi's fun banter steals the show

More about film and team

This marks a reunion for Dhawan and Khaitan after their film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania."

The story follows ex-lovers in Delhi as they deal with mix-ups and new relationships.

The first song, "Bijuria," is a lively remake of a '90s Sonu Nigam track, featuring Dhawan, Kapoor, Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.