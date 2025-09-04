Next Article
'Sunny Sanskari...' BTS: Varun-Janhvi's fun banter steals the show
A fun behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming film "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" just dropped, showing Varun Dhawan giving Janhvi Kapoor a quick touch-up while she stays camera-ready.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan and also starring Sanya Malhotra, the movie hits theaters on October 2.
More about film and team
This marks a reunion for Dhawan and Khaitan after their film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania."
The story follows ex-lovers in Delhi as they deal with mix-ups and new relationships.
The first song, "Bijuria," is a lively remake of a '90s Sonu Nigam track, featuring Dhawan, Kapoor, Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.