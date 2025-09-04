Sunny Leone, Vikramaditya Motwane join hands for international web series

In a groundbreaking move for Indian entertainment on the world stage, actor-producer Sunny Leone 's production house Suncity and Vikramaditya Motwane 's Andolan Films have joined forces to co-produce an upcoming international web series . The project will be a biopic, with Suncity already owning the rights to the story. "I'm thrilled about this collaboration," said Leone in a statement.

Project details Details about the biopic are still under wraps While specifics about the series are still under wraps, the collaboration between Leone and Motwane is an exciting one. The project is expected to be a large-scale venture with global streaming potential. Filmfare first broke the news of this collaboration. Leone's production house Suncity has been steadily expanding its footprint in content production, while Motwane has received widespread acclaim for his Netflix series Black Warrant.

Series success Motwane's 'Black Warrant' was a massive hit Motwane's Black Warrant was an instant hit, with the series already confirmed for a second season. The show captivated audiences with its intense storytelling and layered characters, set in Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail. The upcoming season will reportedly explore the moral dilemmas of the jailer and delve into the minds of some of India's most dangerous criminals.