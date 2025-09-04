Sunny Leone, Vikramaditya Motwane join hands for international web series
What's the story
In a groundbreaking move for Indian entertainment on the world stage, actor-producer Sunny Leone's production house Suncity and Vikramaditya Motwane's Andolan Films have joined forces to co-produce an upcoming international web series. The project will be a biopic, with Suncity already owning the rights to the story. "I'm thrilled about this collaboration," said Leone in a statement.
Project details
While specifics about the series are still under wraps, the collaboration between Leone and Motwane is an exciting one. The project is expected to be a large-scale venture with global streaming potential. Filmfare first broke the news of this collaboration. Leone's production house Suncity has been steadily expanding its footprint in content production, while Motwane has received widespread acclaim for his Netflix series Black Warrant.
Series success
Motwane's 'Black Warrant' was a massive hit
Motwane's Black Warrant was an instant hit, with the series already confirmed for a second season. The show captivated audiences with its intense storytelling and layered characters, set in Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail. The upcoming season will reportedly explore the moral dilemmas of the jailer and delve into the minds of some of India's most dangerous criminals.
Career highlights
Leone and Motwane's upcoming projects
Apart from this international venture, Leone has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. These include the South Indian film Vista Village, an untitled project with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva, and the Hindi film Tent. She is also hosting the reality show Splitsvilla 15. Meanwhile, Motwane has directed CTRL and Black Warrant recently, both of which have received rave reviews.