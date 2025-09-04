'Vash Level 2' OTT release date is out
Vash Level 2, the much-awaited horror thriller, is expected to release on streaming platforms soon after a strong box office run.
Rumor has it the movie will be available soon on ShemarooMe—the same service that streamed the first Vash film.
Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, this sequel stars Hitu Kanodia, Janki Bodiwala, and Hiten Kumar, with Monal Gajjar joining the cast.
Story, cast, and crew of 'Vash Level 2'
Set in a school backdrop, Vash Level 2 dives into black magic and how it affects female students.
Janki Bodiwala returns as Arya while Hiten Kumar takes on a major villain role.
The movie owes some of its hype to Shaitaan—the 2024 Bollywood remake that made Vash's story popular across India.
Director Yagnik credits Shaitaan for bringing attention to his original work and paving the way for this sequel.