'Bengal Files': Calcutta HC dismisses plea by Bengali revolutionary's family

In a major relief for director Vivek Agnihotri , the Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that sought to challenge the portrayal of freedom fighter Gopal Chandra Mukherjee alias "Gopal Patha" in his film The Bengal Files. The petition was filed by Mukherjee's grandson, Shantanu, who demanded an inquiry into the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s decision to clear the film for release.

Details Petition sought to know standards followed by CBFC The petition sought to know "what standards were followed and which board members took part in evaluating the suitability of the movie," reported Live Law. It also demanded Agnihotri's resignation from his post as a CBFC Board Member (Mumbai) until the inquiry was completed. The plea further called for the removal of any content on YouTube or other social media platforms that allegedly "tarnishes" Mukherjee's family's reputation.

Court's decision Film not being screened in West Bengal While dismissing the plea, Justice Amrita Sinha said that the petitioner is free to approach a competent forum for any remedy as per the law if they wish to do so. The film has been released across India on September 5, but is not being screened in West Bengal. Agnihotri has alleged that this is due to political pressure and intimidation from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).