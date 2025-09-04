Revolutionary Gopal Mukherjee's grandson moves Calcutta HC against 'Bengal Files'
What's the story
Shantanu Mukherjee, the grandson of Gopal Mukherjee (popularly known as Gopal 'Patha'), has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a stay on the release of The Bengal Files in West Bengal. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday. A single bench of Justice Amrita Sinha will hear the case on Monday, reported The Indian Express.
Legal action
Demands in the petition
The petitioner's counsel has demanded a stay on the film's release and the removal of scenes that allegedly portray Mukherjee in a "ghastly" and "dishonorable" manner. The plea also seeks an investigation into Vivek Agnihotri's role at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Advocate Debanjan Mukherjee said, "We want Agnihotri to stop misusing the name and identity of a historic person who was a freedom fighter."
Film dispute
The kin had earlier lodged complaint against Agnihotri
Earlier in August, Shantanu had lodged a complaint with the Bowbazar Police against Agnihotri for allegedly using derogatory terms for his grandfather in the film's promotional clips. He also accused the filmmaker of not seeking the family's permission before making the film. The complaint stated, "Not only his words or deeds, but his ideological conviction along with his interpretation of the historic struggle was also denigrated." Sourav Das, the actor who plays Gopal, has distanced himself from the row.
Trailer controversy
Trailer launch stopped by police, claims Agnihotri
In August, Agnihotri alleged that the Kolkata Police had halted the trailer launch of The Bengal Files at the "last moment." He questioned if Bengal followed a "special constitution." However, police sources revealed that the director had emailed them seeking permission for the trailer launch event, but no such permission was granted. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.