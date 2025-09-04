Days after Anjali controversy, Pawan Singh joins 'Rise & Fall'

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat are the latest entrants in the reality show Rise & Fall. The show, hosted by Ashneer Grover , will premiere on MX Player on Saturday, September 6. It features celebrity contestants pitted against each other in a game of luxury versus survival. Days after making headlines due to his controversies, Singh was introduced as a contestant on Thursday.

Contestant backgrounds Controversies surrounding Singh's entry Singh has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. He is embroiled in a fraud case worth ₹1.57 crore in Varanasi, and recently, a video from a cultural program went viral where he was seen placing his hand on actor Anjali Raghav's waist and making an inappropriate remark, leaving her visibly uncomfortable. Despite this controversy, his entry into Rise & Fall is expected to bring dramatic twists to the show due to his popularity and outspoken nature.

Sporting edge Phogat's sporting edge Phogat, on the other hand, comes from a family of wrestlers. She is married to Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and has made a name for herself in the sport. Her entry into Rise & Fall adds a sporting edge to the show. Phogat is expected to bring discipline, determination, and resilience to the game as she hails from a family that inspired the film Dangal.

Show format Show format and concept The show features 15 celebrity contestants from various fields, including Bollywood, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media. They are divided into two groups - the Rulers and the Workers. The Rulers live in luxury inside a lavish penthouse while the Workers survive with bare essentials in a basement. The concept promises high-stakes drama, intense rivalries, and surprising alliances as contestants navigate the divide between privilege and hardship.