Before 'Last Rites,' watch 'Conjuring' series chronologically

The Conjuring universe has been captivating horror enthusiasts for over a decade with its spine-chilling narratives revolving around haunted dolls, demonic nuns, and real-life paranormal investigations by Ed and Lorraine Warren. The franchise's final installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites , is set to release on Friday, September 5, 2025. Before watching it, here's a chronological guide to all the previous films in the series.

1. 'The Nun' 'The Nun' (2018) The franchise's journey begins in 1952 Romania with The Nun, which explores the origins of the demon Valak. This film sets the stage for future encounters with this malevolent entity. It was directed by Corin Hardy and stars Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet.

2. 'Annabelle: Creation' 'Annabelle: Creation' (2017) Set in the 1950s, Annabelle: Creation delves into the backstory of the cursed doll Annabelle. This film reveals how this malevolent object came to be and its implicit connection to the Warrens within the broader Conjuring universe. It was directed by David F Sandberg and stars Miranda Otto, Stephanie Sigman, and Lulu Wilson.

3. 'The Nun II' 'The Nun II' (2023) Four years after the first film, Sister Irene once again confronts Valak in The Nun II. This sequel continues the story of the demon and its implicit connection to the Warrens within the broader Conjuring universe. It was directed by Michael Chaves and stars Farmiga, Bloquet, and Bonnie Aarons.

4. 'Annabelle' 'Annabelle' (2014) In 1967 California, a young couple is tormented by the possessed doll Annabelle in this film. This movie is part of the broader Conjuring universe, which implicitly connects the doll to the Warrens and their investigations into paranormal activities. It was directed by John R Leonetti and stars Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, and Alfre Woodard.

5. 'The Conjuring' 'The Conjuring' (2013) The film that started it all, The Conjuring is set in 1971 and follows the Warrens as they investigate a haunting experienced by the Perron family. This movie introduces viewers to the real-life paranormal investigators and their work. It was directed by James Wan and stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, and Lili Taylor.

6. 'Annabelle Comes Home' 'Annabelle Comes Home' (2019) Set in 1972, Annabelle Comes Home sees the doll wreaking havoc inside the Warrens's home and targeting their daughter. This film further explores the connection between the doll and the Warrens. It was directed by Gary Dauberman and stars McKenna Grace, Madison Iseman, and Katie Sarife.

7. 'The Curse of La Llorona' 'The Curse of La Llorona' (2019) Though loosely connected, The Curse of La Llorona is set in 1973 and features another evil spirit. It is linked to the Conjuring universe through Father Perez. This film expands on the lore of evil spirits within this cinematic universe. It was directed by Chaves and stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, and Patricia Velasquez.