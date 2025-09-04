'Mirzapur' movie begins filming next week; cast includes Mohit Malik
Big news for Mirzapur fans: the much-loved crime series is getting a movie, with filming starting next week at Film City in Mumbai.
The film—officially announced back in October 2024—brings back Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu), and Divyenndu (Munna) in their iconic roles.
There are also some fresh faces joining, like Mohit Malik, Ravi Kishan, and Jitendra Kumar.
Co-producer Akhtar confirms project, shares casting details
Co-producer Farhan Akhtar has finally confirmed the project, putting all those rumors to rest.
Mohit Malik shared his excitement online and thanked producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar for making him feel welcome.
While details about the story are still secret, fans can look forward to the same intense vibe that made Mirzapur a hit.
The movie is set to release in 2026.