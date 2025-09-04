LOADING...
'OG' becomes fastest Indian film with $1M advance sales
By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 04, 2025
06:02 pm
The upcoming Telugu film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, has reportedly become the quickest Indian movie to surpass $1 million in advance ticket sales for a North American premiere. The film achieved this milestone with over 34,000 tickets sold across more than 1,480 shows in 400 locations. The news was shared by trade analyst Venky (@Venky_BO) on X (formerly Twitter).

The film's pre-bookings have set a new record, making it the first Indian movie to cross the $1 million mark ahead of 21 days before its release. The movie is produced by DVV Entertainment and directed by Sujeeth. With around three weeks to go before its release, OG is expected to continue this trend and possibly surpass Rajinikanth's Coolie in total North American pre-sales.

See the staggering figures here

If OG maintains its current ticket sales momentum, the film's premiere day collection could reach around $3 million. This will depend on how well the movie performs in the coming days. The film is a crucial project for Kalyan as his previous releases have not performed well at the box office. OG also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan and will hit theaters on September 25, with it releasing in the US a day earlier.