'OG' becomes fastest Indian film with $1M advance sales

The film's pre-bookings have set a new record, making it the first Indian movie to cross the $1 million mark ahead of 21 days before its release. The movie is produced by DVV Entertainment and directed by Sujeeth. With around three weeks to go before its release, OG is expected to continue this trend and possibly surpass Rajinikanth 's Coolie in total North American pre-sales.

Expected earnings

'OG' aims for $3 million premiere day collection

If OG maintains its current ticket sales momentum, the film's premiere day collection could reach around $3 million. This will depend on how well the movie performs in the coming days. The film is a crucial project for Kalyan as his previous releases have not performed well at the box office. OG also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan and will hit theaters on September 25, with it releasing in the US a day earlier.