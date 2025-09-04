Shilpa's husband Raj, to donate 'Mehar's opening to flood victims

The floods in Punjab have caused widespread devastation, damaging huge areas of farmland and affecting countless families. Kundra hopes that his donation will provide some immediate relief to those most affected by this disaster. In a video shared on Instagram , he said, "Tomorrow MEHAR hits cinemas worldwide! But this isn't just a release... it's relief." "Day 1 worldwide collections are ALL for Punjab flood support. Be part of sewa, be part of history."

Film details

All about 'Mehar'

Helmed by Rakesh Mehta, Mehar stars Geeta Basra in the lead role. The film is Kundra's second acting venture after his Bollywood debut UT69, inspired by his time in prison. In August, the makers released the trailer for Mehar, which received a positive response. Shetty Kundra also praised the trailer for the film on Instagram, saying, "Lovvveeee the songs and now the trailer. Can't wait to watch the movie." Meanwhile, the couple has found themselves in a ₹60cr defrauding case.