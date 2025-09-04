Shilpa's husband Raj, to donate 'Mehar's opening to flood victims
What's the story
Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has announced that he will donate the entire first-day worldwide collection from his upcoming Punjabi film Mehar to support victims of the recent floods in Punjab. The state is reeling under one of its worst floods in decades, with at least 37 people reported dead and vast stretches of farmland devastated. Meanwhile, Mehar releases on Friday.
Donation details
Kundra hopes to provide immediate relief to affected families
The floods in Punjab have caused widespread devastation, damaging huge areas of farmland and affecting countless families. Kundra hopes that his donation will provide some immediate relief to those most affected by this disaster. In a video shared on Instagram, he said, "Tomorrow MEHAR hits cinemas worldwide! But this isn't just a release... it's relief." "Day 1 worldwide collections are ALL for Punjab flood support. Be part of sewa, be part of history."
Film details
All about 'Mehar'
Helmed by Rakesh Mehta, Mehar stars Geeta Basra in the lead role. The film is Kundra's second acting venture after his Bollywood debut UT69, inspired by his time in prison. In August, the makers released the trailer for Mehar, which received a positive response. Shetty Kundra also praised the trailer for the film on Instagram, saying, "Lovvveeee the songs and now the trailer. Can't wait to watch the movie." Meanwhile, the couple has found themselves in a ₹60cr defrauding case.