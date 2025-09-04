'Samrajyam' returns to theaters: Everything to know

Why you shouldn't miss it this time

Samrajyam isn't just about action—it's got Ilaiyaraaja's memorable music, striking cinematography by Jayanan Vincent, and writing by Shibu Chakravarthy that gives it a classic edge.

With stars like Madhu, Captain Raju, and Srividya rounding out the cast, it became so popular that it was dubbed into multiple languages.

If you missed it before (or want to see why everyone still talks about it), this remastered release is your chance to experience a piece of film history with all-new sights and sounds.