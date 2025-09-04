'Samrajyam' returns to theaters: Everything to know
The cult Malayalam gangster film Samrajyam, first released way back in 1990, is making a comeback to theaters on September 18.
This time, you'll get to catch Mammootty's iconic Alexander on the big screen with crisp 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound.
The movie, directed by Jomon and produced by Arifa Productions, redefined style and presentation in Malayalam cinema.
Why you shouldn't miss it this time
Samrajyam isn't just about action—it's got Ilaiyaraaja's memorable music, striking cinematography by Jayanan Vincent, and writing by Shibu Chakravarthy that gives it a classic edge.
With stars like Madhu, Captain Raju, and Srividya rounding out the cast, it became so popular that it was dubbed into multiple languages.
If you missed it before (or want to see why everyone still talks about it), this remastered release is your chance to experience a piece of film history with all-new sights and sounds.